HM Amit Shah Reviews Security In J&K; Appreciates Forces For Decline In Terror Incidents

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday held a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir along with the development initiatives undertaken in the Union Territory. Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to a decline in terror incidents in J&K over the last few years.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh, Army Chief General Mukund Naravane and top security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.

According to PTI's official sources, Shah reviewed the security situation J&K, including the scenario along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control. The number of terror activities has declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021, the government informed.

Amit Shah has directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and eliminate terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the control of central government. The erstwhile state was bifurcated into union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Northern Army Commander reviews situation along LOC in Kashmir Valley

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi concluded his three-day visit to the Kashmir valley on Friday where he reviewed the situation along the border, said Army officials. Notably, this was his maiden visit to the Valley after taking over as Norther Commander, where he briefed on the operational situation.

"He interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan, which will complete one year on 25 February 2022," said the Army officials.

Lt General Dwivedi also paid homage to 40 Bravehearts of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who made the supreme sacrifice during an attack on a convoy on February 14 three years ago. He also visited the Division Headquarters at Baramulla and Kupwara and was briefed on the prevailing situation along the LoC.