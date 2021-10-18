HM Amit Shah To Preside Over NSSC With DGPs & IGs Of States; NSA Ajit Doval To Be Present

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the National Security Strategy Conference (NSSC) through video conferencing on Monday. The meeting will also be attended by the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and the Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals (IG) of all states in India. In addition, the DGPs of paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and the SSB will also be present at the NSSC.

The crucial strategic meeting assumes significance amid several internal security challenges and the rising terrorist attacks and targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, certain decisions and guidelines will be laid down during the NSSC.

Amit Shah gives a stern warning against border attacks

The Union Home Minister had previously addressed a rally in Goa and said that India will not tolerate any attacks on its international border. Shah's statement comes in the wake of recent terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister asserted that India carried out surgical strikes for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the time of former Union Minister Manohar Parrikar. Shah indicated that India will carry out surgical strikes again if required.

"We carried out the surgical strike for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Terrorists and infiltrators used to come to our borders and carry out attacks. There was a terrorist attack in Poonch and our soldiers were martyred. We carried out the surgical strike and showed the world that we won't tolerate attacks on our country," Amit Shah had said.

"We have sent out a strong message that we don't tolerate border attacks," he added

J&K: 2 non-local labourers were shot dead, one injured in Kulgam District

In another incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday. In addition, one more labourer was injured in the attack. Terrorist attacks have increased in the valley in recent weeks, especially against non-Kashmiris and Kashmiri Pandits. On October 5, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a notable Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar, was shot dead. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor and a civilian were killed, while on October 7, two teachers were murdered in a downtown area of Srinagar.

