HM Amit Shah Underlines Significance Of Dairy Sector; Says 'can Transform Indian Economy'

Addressing a gathering at Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the significance of the dairy sector, by saying that the sector can play a big role in helping the Indian economy bloom by fulfilling the demand for organic food across the world.

“Now the time has come for India to move towards natural farming. If India fulfils the demand for organic food all over the world, then India’s economy will be transformed,”Amit Shah said while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Union Home Minister further stated that the dairy sector can play a big role in achieving India’s long term goals in the field of Organic Farming. “Domesticating 2-3 cows can help organic farming on 30 acres of land,” Amit Shah added.

The Union Home Minister went on to note that legal amendments should be made to liquidate non-operational cooperatives and construct new ones in their place, pointing out that 5% of milk co-operative societies in Gujarat and 56% of those in Uttar Pradesh were dysfunctional.

Amit Shah asks NCDFI to map all possibilities of milk production

“I want to request NCDFI to map all the possibilities for milk production and find out obstance is any in each state. We have to do this tp keep the state governments together. A second milk cooperative canot be formed if it goes bankrupt. We have to change the law to allow new co-operatives to be formed when existing ones become dysfunctional. The old can be liquidated as per the principles of bankruptcy,” Amit Shah said.

"If milk production increases, then we have to sell it across the world at competitive pricing," Shah remarked, asking NCDFI to form an action plan to seek larger exports of milk and dairy products. "We have currently banned milk imports, allowing for easy increases in milk prices. However, as we access global markets, we will face competition and will be forced to lower our production costs."

The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI)

The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) is based in the Anand district of Gujarat. NCDFI is the apex organization for the Cooperative Dairy Sector. National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) was registered on December 07, 1970, under the Bombay Cooperative Societies Act (VII of 1925).

However, it was not until 1984 that it began to serve as the apex organization of the cooperative dairy industry. In a bid to avail a competitive advantage, the NCDFI shifted its headquarters from Delhi to Anand, India's milk capital, in December 1986. The NCDFI bye-laws were revised in April 1987 to bring it into compliance with the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act.

“At present organic farming has taken up in an area of 38.09 lakh hectares in the country including 6.19 lakh hectares under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), 1.23 lakh hectares under Namami Gange Programme, 4.09 lakh hectares under Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Padhati (BPKT) Natural Farming, and 26.57 lakh hectares under National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), “ according to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

On a related note, it is pertinent to mention here that BJP administration has been promoting organic/natural farming through dedicated schemes, namely, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Change Development in North East Region (MOVCDNER). In this regard, farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs. 31,000.