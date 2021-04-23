HM Basavaraj Bommai Details On PM-CM Meeting, Lays Down Karnataka's Plan To Tackle COVID

Detailing on the meeting between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of states severely affected by COVID-19, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that PM Modi discussed the issue of oxygen scarcity and the sudden spike in the daily number of cases. PM Modi assured the Centre's 'full support' and promised to increase the quota of oxygen supplies, Bommai informed. The Karnataka Home Minister also said that the Prime Minister has directed states to audit oxygen consumption amidst the cramping shortage.

"One point that the Prime Minister made was that we have to do an oxygen consumption audit. Because several hospitals have been using oxygen discreetly. More than 90% don't need oxygen, however, there has been random usage. Special training and workshops have to be done regarding the use of oxygen in rural areas," Basavaraj Bommai told Republic TV on Friday evening.

Elaborating on Karnataka's plan to curb the second wave of Coronavirus, Bommai said that the state government has conducted workshops for health officials and issued clear directions to treat cases where oxygen saturation is more than 93-94% with medication and put only those below the given level on oxygenated beds.

"We are trying to manage whatever available oxygen we have. The real issue in Karnataka is about the smaller hospitals where they don't have storage tanks. We are trying to solve that problem also by converting nitrogen tankers into oxygen, the refilling has to be increased multi-fold. There is no issue in major private and government hospitals," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

"On the oxygen front, we are trying to import more and more from state manufacturing units. We are trying to make our own manufacturing arrangements. Secondly, there are bulk consumers of oxygen in industries - we are trying to tell them that they have to divert their resources for medical use," he added.

'Karnataka needs 1,142 tonnes of oxygen'

Furthermore, Bommai also informed that the state has asked for an increase in the supply of Remedesivir, which the Union Cabinet is looking into personally. He added that the state also sought an increase in the quota of medical oxygen allotted in the PM-CMs meeting earlier today. "The state needs 1,142 tonnes of oxygen from April 25 and 1,471 tonnes of oxygen after April 30. The chief minister appealed to the Prime Minister to rectify the shortage of oxygen and immediately allocate 1,471 tonnes of oxygen," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Karnataka had recorded 25,795 fresh cases and 123 deaths on a single day on Thursday. CM BS Yediyurappa remarked in the meeting earlier today that the infection count was going up in an alarming proportion in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi due to which the demand for Remdesivir injection has also spiralled. Explaining the measures taken by the state government to tackle the Covid situation, Yediyurappa said the government has ordered private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of beds for coronavirus patients.

The government has permitted the private hospitals to use nearby hotels as step-down hospitals while plans are underway to set up field hospitals with ICU facilities in the coming days, Yediyurappa told the Prime Minister. He also apprised PM Modi about the stringent measures taken to curb the rising COVID cases in the state.