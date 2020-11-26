Hoardings in J&K's Srinagar Slam Pak Terror On 26/11 Anniversary; Say 'India Is United'

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that was planned and perpetrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, hoardings were seen in Srinagar calling out Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. Ahead of DDC elections in J&K, Pakistan has been trying to disturb the situation by continuous ceasefire violation along the border. Moreover, last week, security forces exposed Pakistan-based terror groups' attempt of 26/11 type attack in Nagrota.

The hoardings in Srinagar show how Kashmiris are united against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and despite Pakistan's attempts to intervene in the UT, they stand together with India.

READ | Hafiz Saeed Still Pakistan's VIP; Terrorist & Aides Roaming In SUVs Despite Jail Sentence

READ | India warns Pakistan after security forces foil 26/11-type terror attack planned by JeM

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continued till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, eight took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema. Two attacks took place in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College along with one explosion at Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attack at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

READ | On 26/11 Mumbai Attack Anniversary, Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Out of the 10 attackers, 9 were killed and one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured by the security forces. He disclosed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba members had their controllers in Pakistan and had planned the terror attack. In 2012, Ajmal Kasab was hanged in Yerwada Central Jail in Pune. About 166 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces.

READ | Israelis Pay Respects To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims; Hail Friendship With India