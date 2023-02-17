Hoax Bomb Scare Outside UP CM's Residence, Bomb Disposal Squad At Location

A security alert was sounded in Uttar Pradesh after it was claimed via a call that a bomb was planted outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, February 17. The Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot, after the alert by the police and conducted a thorough search in the area.

'A hoax call,' confirms police

After the area was fully searched, the police said there was no bomb found and concluded that it was a hoax call. The officials said that efforts were on to identify the caller.

#BREAKING | Bomb scare outside Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow



In 2022, Yogi Adityanath had recieved threats

Notably, in August 2022, a WhatsApp message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath was received on the UP Police's text helpline number. The message was recieved on the WhatsApp number of the Dial-112 helpline.

Thereafter, in a letter addressed to Devendra Tiwari, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Manch, one Mohammad Ajmal had said that in the regime of CM Aditynath, people like Tiwari have been too indulgent in 'Gow Raksha (cow protection)', and 'Goshala (cowshed)' and warned them to mend their ways or face 'dire repercussions'.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has security cover otherwise he would have been blown up long ago... you mend your ways, otherwise uselessly you will lose your life. For example, take Kamlesh Tiwari and Ranjit Bacchan- both were from Lucknow, where they are now, even you know...That's why I am telling you, mend your ways, or else you will be with them very soon," the letter read.

Kamlesh Tiwari, who was a Hindu Samaj Party leader, was shot and stabbed to death on October 18, 2019, in his house in Khurshidbagh of Lucknow. Similarly, on February 2, 2020, Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha founder Ranjit Bacchan was shot dead a few metres away from the Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in Lucknow, while he was out on a morning walk.