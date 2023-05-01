Hoax Bomb Threat Call In Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Train Halted For Hours In UP

The Railways department on Sunday, April 30 received a bomb threat call to the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express train. The threat call was received by the Dagmagpur Station Superintendent (SS) that there would be a blast in the train near Jhingura railway station.

According to officials, after receiving the information the train was given clearance after checking by the ATS Varanasi team. After the information was received, the train was halted at Mirzapur's Chunar Railway Station for more than four hours.

“A bomb threat call was received by Station Superintendent (SS) about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. ATS Varanasi team was called to Chunar station, the train got clearance after checking and departed from Chunar station,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Shrikant Prajapati.

As further investigation is underway, the threat call turned out to be a hoax.

#WATCH | Mirzapur, UP: A bomb threat call was received by Station Superintendent (SS) about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. ATS Varanasi team was called to Chunar station, train got clearance after checking & departed… pic.twitter.com/bTRa7DAlXO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2023

Earlier in February, a person was arrested for making a hoax call claiming a bomb on the Bellari Express, police said. According to police, the arrested hoax caller was identified as Sanga Reddy.