Holding Protests On Public Roads Indefinitely 'not Acceptable': SC On Shaheen Bagh Stir

Less than two weeks after reserving its verdict in a petition challenging the blocking of a public road in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that holding protests on public roads indefinitely was “not acceptable”.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul stated that although dissent and democracy must walk hand in hand, public places cannot be allowed to be occupied indefinitely in the name of protests. The Supreme Court further put the onus on the administration to ensure that public areas are kept clear of any such encroachments.

The bench headed by Justice Kaul was hearing a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni, a PIL enthusiast, seeking directions for the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh to be called off or moved to a designated area. Several women from the area had occupied a public road connecting Delhi and Noida for over a month while sitting in a peaceful protest against the CAA. The protestors were removed from the area on March 24 in light of the pandemic.

READ | Shaheen Bagh Activist Shahzad Ali Joins BJP; Vows To Hold Talks With His Community On CAA

READ | Reluctance Of Police To Arrest And Produce Lawmakers Serious Matter: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court had earlier appointed Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran, and bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah as mediators to talk to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh and convince them to move to another location designated by the Supreme Court to hold protests.

After five days of mediation, the interlocutors submitted two amicus reports to the two-judge bench comprising of Justices KM Joseph and SK Kaul stating that the protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR were peaceful and the police (UP and Delhi) have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. Before the apex court could conduct any more hearings, the protests were disrupted by the Delhi riots and the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Shaheen bagh protests

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets, and had been a major poll controversy. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continued mainly led by Muslim women, prior to the Delhi riots which killed 53.

READ | Discontent In Delhi BJP Over Minority Community Members From Shaheen Bagh Joining Party

READ | PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Uniform Grounds Of Maintenance And Alimony For All Citizens