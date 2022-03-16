Holi 2022: Uttar Pradesh Government Announces Two Day-holiday For Festival Of Colours

In view of the upcoming Holi celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared March 18 and March 19 as public holidays in the state. A release was issued by CM Yogi Adityanath-led government, which was signed by the principal secretary to the government of Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Kumar. The order read, "Holi will be celebrated on March 19 along with March 18, so both the days will be holidays." In previous years, the state used to observe only a single holiday to celebrate Holi.

Government of Uttar Pradesh announces holiday for the festival of #Holi on 18th and 19th March 2022. pic.twitter.com/eyp8JWGdIo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2022

It is pertaining to mention here that the festival of colours is a two-day celebration. On the first day, people burn Holika as a sign of the triumph of good over evil and the second day marks the main festival when people play with gulal, water and colours.

Uttar Pradesh government has also given directives to the officials to maintain peace and order in the state as the Hindu festival coincides with Shab-e-Baraat, a Muslim day observed to seek forgiveness.

More on Holi 2022 in UP

The early celebrations of Holi have already commenced in Manikarnika Ghat of Varanasi and Dhawarkadhish temple of Mathura. People in hundreds gathered in the ghats and the temple respectively to celebrate the festival. Festival of colours is also known for the thandai, a drink made from milk, dry fruits and saunf (fennel).

Member of Parliament and BJP Youth-wing president, Tejasvi Surya also took part in the early celebrations of Holi on March 16 in Delhi. Sharing pictures from the celebration, the MP noted that there was a special reason behind the celebration as BJP registered thumping victory in 4 states in recently concluded assembly elections.

Celebrated joyous festival of colours Holi with hundreds of BJYM karyakartas in Delhi today.



Victory of our party in the 4 state elections made this Holi Milan more special.



Congratulations to BJYM karyakartas for having played an active role during elections.



Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/5MCrwjs8Z9 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 16, 2022

Shab-e-Baraat 2022

Shab-e-Baraat is celebrated annually by the Muslim community across the globe. This year, the festival shall commence on the night of March 18 and will end on the next night viz. March 19. Thee festival is celebrated on 14 & 15 of Sha'ban month, of the Islamic calendar.

On this festival, which is also commonly known as Baarat Raat, people stay awake for the whole night to their almighty God and seek forgiveness for their past sins. People make sweets for the night, play music and read Quran during this festival.

Image: PTI