Holi Celebrations Across India: How The Country Commemorated Festival Of Colours

A little smearing of colours on your loved ones first, and a lot of pictures being clicked thereafter, isn't that what Holi is all about?

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Holi celebrations
1/7
ANI

Tourists relishing the festival of colours at Miramar beach in Panaji, with masks on. 

Holi celebrations
2/7
ANI

Devotees, dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati,  play with colours and dance to the tunes of religious songs in Ujjain. 

Holi celebrations
3/7
ANI

Children smearing colours at each other in the lanes of Bihar. 

Holi celebrations
4/7
ANI

Locals making the most of the day with their near and dear ones in Punjab. 

Holi celebrations
5/7
ANI

Devotees of Lord Krishna taking out a procession in Dibrugarh on the occasion of Holi. 

Holi celebrations
6/7
ANI

Families enjoying taking a dip in the waters of  Miramar beach, Panaji.

Holi celebrations
7/7
ANI

At Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, devotees gather to seek blessings on Holi. 

