Holi Celebrations In Jammu And Kashmir See CRPF Jawans Get Drenched In Festive Colours

The fervour of Holi is in the air and when the entire country is drenched in the celebrations of the festival of colours, the Central Reserve Police Force troops based in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir also expressed their festive spirits and celebrated the festival.

The CRPF soldiers played with colours and they were seen dancing to the Holi songs and sharing sweets.

Holi, a festival of colours marks the beginning of the spring season and is symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Although Holi is a Hindu festival, people of all faiths and religions celebrate it with full vigour. The festival marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by sharing sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting ‘Holi Hai’.

A day before Holi, the Holika bonfire is lit to mark the commencement of the festival of colours. Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, also called Holika Deepak, occurs every year a day before Holi. Holika Dahan or Choti Holi will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 7. The bonfire should be performed during Pradosh Kaal (after sunset) during the duration of Purnimasi Tithi, as per Hindu beliefs.

According to the Hindu scriptures, king Hiranyakashipu was enraged by his son Prahalad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu. He conspired with his sister to set Prahlada on fire by making him sit on his sister’s lap sitting on a pyre as she was bestowed with a boon of complete protection from fire. However, when the act was performed the opposite happened. Prahalad due to his devotion to Lord Vishnu survived but Hiranyakashipu’s sister was killed.