Holidays In January 2020: Here's Your Travel Calendar To Plan Your Trips

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Getting to know the holidays well in advance helps you plan a trip with loved ones. Apart from the national holiday, Republic Day, there are many regional public holidays that are celebrated in the first month of the year. Here is a complete list of January 2020 holidays for you to schedule your work and leisure in advance.

Holidays in January 2020

Day Date Holiday Type State Wednesday Jan 01 New Year's Day Regional Several States Thursday Jan 02 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Regional Several States Thursday Jan 02 New Year's Celebration Regional Mizoram Only Thursday Jan 02 Mannam Jayanthi Regional Kerala Only Saturday Jan 11 Missionary Day Regional Mizoram Sunday Jan 12 Birthday of Swami Vivekananda Regional West Bengal only Tuesday Jan 14 Bhogi Regional Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tuesday Jan 14 Makar Sankranti Regional Several states Wednesday Jan 15 Pongal Regional Wednesday Jan 15 Sankranti Regional Several States Thursday Jan 16 Tusu Puja Regional Assam Thursday Jan 16 Thiruvalluvar Day Regional Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Thursday Jan 16 Kanuma Regional Andhra Pradesh Friday Jan 17 Uzhavar Tirunal Regional Tamil Nadu Thursday Jan 23 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Regional Assam, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal Saturday Statehood Day Regional Himachal Pradesh Saturday Jan 25 Sonam Lochhar Regional Tamang New Year Sunday Jan 26 Republic Day Public Tuesday Jan 28 Gothar Bathou Sun Regional Assam Thursday Jan 30 Vasant Panchami Regional Several States Thursday Jan 30 Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti Regional Haryana Friday Jan 31 Me-dam-me-phi Regional Assam

Now that you have the complete list of holidays in January 2020, you can use it to plan your long weekends, vacations and a lot more. This list also includes government holidays as well as bank holidays.

