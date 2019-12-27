Holidays In October 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Vacations

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Getting to know the upcoming holidays in 2020 well in advance helps one plan a trip with their loved ones. A list of holidays is essential for both, the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. Here is a complete list of holidays in October 2020 for you to schedule your work and leisure in advance.

List of holidays in October 2020:

Date Day Festival Holidays in October 2020 Bank holiday October 2, 2020 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Across the country Across the country October 15, 2020 Thursday Bathukamma Starting Day In many states none October 17, 2020 Saturday Ghatasthapana/ Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Haryana and Rajasthan Ghatasthapana – Rajasthan Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti - Haryana October 22, 2020 Thursday Maha Saptami In many states In many states October 24, 2020 Saturday Durga Ashtami/Durga Navami In many states In many states October 29, 2020 Thursday Mawlid In many states none October 30, 2020 Friday Eid e Milad In many states October 31, 2020 Saturday Sardar Patel’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Maharishi Valmiki Birthday Sardar Patel’s Birthday – Gujarat Laxmi Puja– West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura Maharishi Valmiki Birthday – In many states Lakshmi Puja – West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – In many states Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti - Gujarat

Please note: October 2020 holidays include Kati Bihu and Vijaya Dashami, which will be celebrated on October 18 and 25, both Sundays.

