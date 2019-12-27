Holidays In October 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Vacations

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Getting to know the upcoming holidays in 2020 well in advance helps one plan a trip with their loved ones. A list of holidays is essential for both, the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. Here is a complete list of holidays in October 2020 for you to schedule your work and leisure in advance.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival
|
Holidays in October 2020
|
Bank holiday
|
October 2, 2020
|
Friday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
Across the country
|
Across the country
|
October 15, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Bathukamma Starting Day
|
In many states
|
none
|
October 17, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Ghatasthapana/ Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
|
Haryana and Rajasthan
|
Ghatasthapana – Rajasthan
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti - Haryana
|
October 22, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Maha Saptami
|
In many states
|
In many states
|
October 24, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Durga Ashtami/Durga Navami
|
In many states
|
In many states
|
October 29, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Mawlid
|
In many states
|
none
|
October 30, 2020
|
Friday
|
Eid e Milad
|
|
In many states
|
October 31, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Sardar Patel’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Maharishi Valmiki Birthday
|
Sardar Patel’s Birthday – Gujarat
Laxmi Puja– West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura
Maharishi Valmiki Birthday – In many states
|
Lakshmi Puja – West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – In many states
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti - Gujarat
