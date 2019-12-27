The Debate
The Debate
Holidays In October 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Vacations

General News

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Here is a list of holidays in October 2020 for you to schedule your work and leisure

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
holidays in october 2020

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Getting to know the upcoming holidays in 2020 well in advance helps one plan a trip with their loved ones. A list of holidays is essential for both, the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. Here is a complete list of holidays in October 2020 for you to schedule your work and leisure in advance.

List of holidays in October 2020:

Date

Day

Festival 

Holidays in October 2020

Bank holiday

October 2, 2020

Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Across the country

Across the country

October 15, 2020

Thursday

Bathukamma Starting Day

In many states

none

October 17, 2020

Saturday

Ghatasthapana/ Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

Haryana and Rajasthan

Ghatasthapana – Rajasthan

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti - Haryana

October 22, 2020

Thursday

Maha Saptami

In many states

In many states

October 24, 2020

Saturday

Durga Ashtami/Durga Navami

In many states

In many states

October 29, 2020

Thursday

Mawlid

In many states

none

October 30, 2020

Friday

Eid e Milad

 

In many states

October 31, 2020

Saturday

Sardar Patel’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Maharishi Valmiki Birthday

Sardar Patel’s Birthday – Gujarat

Laxmi Puja– West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura

Maharishi Valmiki Birthday – In many states

Lakshmi Puja – West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – In many states

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti - Gujarat

Please note: October 2020 holidays include Kati Bihu and Vijaya Dashami, which will be celebrated on October 18 and 25, both Sundays.

Published:
COMMENT
