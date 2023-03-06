Holika Dahan 2023: Know About Muhurat, Significance And Other Details

Holika Dahan, also known as Holi, is a Hindu festival celebrated every year on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna (February/March). It is one of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in India and marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.

The festival of Holi is celebrated over two days. On the first day, known as Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to symbolise the burning of the demoness Holika. On the second day, people celebrate with colours, dance, music, and feasting.

Holika Dahan 2023: Date, time and mahurat

Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7, this year. The Purnima Tithi will start from 4:17 pm on March 6, 2023, and will go on till 6:09 pm on March 7, 2023. The mahurat for Holika Dahan will start from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm.

It is significant to note that Bhadra Kaal is taken note of at the time of Holika Dahan. Many experts are of the opinion that it would be auspicious to do Holika Dahan after the completion of Bhadra i.e. on 7th March. On the other hand, some say that there is a classical method of burning Holika during 'Poonch Bhadra', which will remain on the intervening night of March 6-7.

Holika Dahan significance

The story behind Holika Dahan dates back to ancient Hindu mythology. According to legend, there was a powerful demon king named Hiranyakashyap who wanted to be worshipped as a god. However, his son, Prahlad, was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship his father.

This angered Hiranyakashyap, who tried to kill Prahlad on multiple occasions but was unsuccessful. Finally, he asked his sister, Holika, who had a boon that made her immune to fire, to sit on a pyre with Prahlad in her lap. The idea was that the fire would kill Prahlad, but Holika would remain unharmed.

Prahlad chanted Lord Vishnu's name when Holika tried to kill him. Following this, Holika was burned alive, and Prahlad emerged unharmed. Thus, the festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil.

Holika Dahan celebration

The festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India. In the evening, people gather wood and other combustible materials to build a large bonfire. This bonfire is known as Holika, and it represents the demoness who tried to kill Prahlad.

As the fire burns, people throw coloured powder, flowers, and sweets into the flames. They also dance around the fire, sing songs, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. In some parts of India, people also perform a puja (worship) in front of the fire, seeking blessings for health, happiness, and prosperity.