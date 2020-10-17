Home Delivery Of LPG Cylinders Will Require OTP From Nov 1; Everything You Need To Know

The home delivery of LPG gas cylinders will require OTP (One-time-password) authentication from November 1 onwards. Media reports suggest that in order to prevent theft and identify the right customers, the oil companies will now use a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). Upon booking a Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder the customer will receive a code on the registered mobile number which they will have to show at the time of delivery. The pilot project of this system was started in Jaipur earlier.

Here's everything you need to know:

The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system will be implemented in 100 smart cities in the beginning after which it will expand to other cities later on.

The OTP authentication system will not be applicable to commercial cylinders.

The OTP will only be required for home delivery of LPG cylinder.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder delivery will not be done only by booking. The customer will be sent a code on the registered mobile number which will be needed for the completion of the delivery. Upon showing the code, the LPG cylinder will be handed over to the customer.

The customer will need to update the latest mobile number to ensure timely delivery.

Real-time updates of the delivery will be shared with the customer on an app and a code will be generated.

Under the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system any customers whose details like mobile number and address are wrong will not receive the delivery of the LPG cylinders due to incorrect details.

