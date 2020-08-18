Home Isolation Of Teachers Due To COVID-19 Will Be Considered Work From Home: UP Govt

While the world is grappling with Coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of about 7,79,963 people, working from home has become the new normal across the globe. The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that if a school teacher tests positive for coronavirus and is sent for home isolation along with the contacts, then the isolation period will be counted as "work from home."

Satish Chandra Dwivedi, the Minister of State for Basic Education in the Uttar Pradesh government, in a letter to the director-general of school education, has mentioned that "order should be issued in order to implement the guidelines in a right manner".

At present, the schools for all the students in the state are closed due to Coronavirus and all teachers are going to school after the restrictions imposed by the lockdown have been relaxed.

As of Tuesday, the total number of active cases within the state have stood at 50,893(a decrease of 644 cases), with 1,04,848(an increase of 4376 cases) cases either being cured/migrated or discharged and 2,515 deaths(an increase of 66 from the previous day).

Coronavirus cases witness spike in the country

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country have reached 26,47,664 in the country, with a total number of active cases standing at 6,76,900, while 19,19,842 people have recovered and 50,921 people have died. Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, witnessed the highest spike in the total number of cases with 701 and the total case tally had reached close to 16,726. The states of Maharashtra, Chandigarh , Goa and Madhya Pradesh had 156,608, 1030, 3861 and 47,375 active cases respectively. The nation, overall , saw a reduction of 3,734 active cases in comparison to the previous day, however the deaths in the nation had increased by 876 from the previous day. The state of Andhra Pradesh, which had been ravaged by disaster level flooding, saw 9,652 new COVID-19 cases, 9211 recoveries, and 88 deaths.

Creation of vaccine in India underway

While most nations across the world, have been trying to find a cure for the pandemic, three of the vaccines are being developed in India. One of the vaccines has reached the third stage, while the other two are in different stages. The another dangerous strain of vaccine, which had been identified in Malaysia, scientific and medical communities across the world are monitoring the same.