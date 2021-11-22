Home Min Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum In Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, November 22, virtually laid the foundation stone for the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum to be constructed at Luangkao village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district. Shah said Gaidinliu was the epitome of valour and courage. The museum is being funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and built at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The Home Minister affirmed that the government of India is dedicated to giving India's Tribal freedom fighters their due respect and rights.

"Rani Gaidinliu was the epitome of valour and courage. Today laid the foundation stone of the 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via VC. PM Narendra Modi govt is resolved to give our tribal freedom fighters their due respect and rights," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Museum to instil the sense of patriotism among youths: Amit Shah

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing, Shah said that the museum would be constructed honouring the contribution made by freedom fighters of the state during the freedom struggle against British rule. He said that setting up the museum will not only relay the spirit of the freedom fighter of the country to the generations to come but also imbibe a sense of patriotism among them.

"The Museum will inspire the youth of the country in dedicating their service for the nation apart from realizing the spirit of the freedom struggle. It has been 75 years since the country got freedom from the British and the country has a strong commitment to become a superpower of the globe while celebrating its 100th year of Independence 25 years later," Shah said.

"While remembering freedom fighters of the nation, we should not forget the struggle of the tribal freedom fighters who fought against colonial rule," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressing on the need for recalling India's tribal freedom fighters had launched a weeklong 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15 as part of the celebration of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In the same context, Shah said November 15 will be observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas every year as a mark of homage to the tribal freedom fighters of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the contributions and sacrifices made by Rani Gaidinliu from a very tender age to free people of her community and the state from the clasp of the Britishers.

Rani Gaidinliu was the epitome of valour & courage.



Today laid the foundation stone of the 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via VC. PM @narendramodi govt is resolved to give our tribal freedom fighters their due respect and rights. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/00GVrebuhH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 22, 2021

Laying the foundation stone of 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via VC. Watch Live! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav https://t.co/69jIIvhRsz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 22, 2021

Tribal Minister Munda ensures full support for the development of the state

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda paid floral tribute to the tribal freedom fighter Gaidinliu at Manipur's capital city Imphal, on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Munda said that one cannot forget tribal freedom fighters when it comes to talking about India's freedom struggle.

Munda hoped that the construction work of the museum will be completed within the targeted period of time. He also assured his Ministry's full support and cooperation in the holistic development of Manipur and other states in the region which the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi is giving special focus.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the museum will honour and commemorate the unsung tribal freedom fighters of Manipur.

"It will also ensure the legacy of their freedom struggle and sacrifice for the motherland," Singh added.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: TWITTER/@TRIBALARMY/ANI