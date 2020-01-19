Home Minister Amit Shah Administers Polio Drops To A Child In Hubli

On the occasion of Pulse Polio Day, Home Minister Amit Shah administered polio drops to a child in Hubli, Karnataka on Sunday. This programme has been launched by the government to eradicate the disease. In the video, Shah can be seen administering polio drops and accepting gifts and flowers from children.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had announced to conduct National Immunisation Pulse Polio Programme from nationwide today. Though India is free from polio, the drops are given to the children below five years as the disease persists in neighbouring countries.

Earlier on Saturday, addressing a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Hubli, Amit Shah opined that Congress was solely responsible for the partition of the country on religious lines. He was explaining why the partition was a rationale for introducing the CAA. Referring to the Nehru-Liaquat pact that guaranteed the protection of minorities, Shah contended that only India had stuck to its promise.

Thereafter, he noted that the population of minorities in India had not decreased and they did not face discrimination. According to the Union Home Minister, Pakistan though had shown a completely opposite trend. He claimed that the percentage of Hindus in Pakistan had dropped from the pre-independence level of 30% to 3%.

Amit Shah remarked, “In Parliament, a law was passed. What is the Citizenship Amendment Bill? The bill had to be brought because the country was partitioned. There is a truth which I talked about in the Parliament and I want to talk about it today as well. Rahul Gandhi, listen to this- If there is one party which divided the country on the basis of religion, it is the Congress party and split this country into pieces.”

