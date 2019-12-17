'Entire Opposition Misleading Country': Home Minister Shah Reiterates Govt Stance On CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties for misleading people on Citizenship Amendement Act. He also reiterated that the act does not have any provision of taking away the citizenship of any person hailing from the minority community

"Entire opposition is misleading the people of the country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away the citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill," the Home Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Act: Entire opposition is misleading the people of country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill. pic.twitter.com/vkkkO3y4WH — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Shah also alleged the Congress party of not implementing the Nehru-Liaquat pact for 70 years for the sake of making a vote bank. He said that CAA was part of Nehru-Liaquat pact but Congress didn't implement it for 70 years because they wanted to make a vote bank. Praising his party-led government, Amit Shah remarked that BJP government has implemented it and given citizenship to lakhs and crores of people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: I want to say to Congress party that this was part of Nehru-Liaquat pact but was not implemented for 70 years because you wanted to make vote bank. Our government has implemented the pact and given citizenship to lakhs and crores of people. https://t.co/Fkax9foxDh — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

About the Nehru-Liaquat pact

The Nehru-Liaquat pact which is also known as the Delhi Pact was a bilateral pact signed between India and Pakistan in 1950. The pact provided a framework for the way minorities should be treated by both countries. As per the pact refugees were allowed to return to India or Pakistan to dispose of their property. The pact also made forced conversions to be invalid.

