Home Minister Amit Shah Approves Additional ₹1,887.23 Cr Aid To 5 States Under NDRF

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday approved ₹1,887.23 crore as assistance to five states that were affected by floods/landslides/hailstorms in 2021.

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, approved ₹1,887.23 crore as additional assistance to five states that were affected by floods, landslides and hailstorms in 2021. The assistance is provided under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states: Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting to provide additional assistance to five states. Under this assistance provided to the states, a ₹1,038.96 crore fund was approved for Bihar, and for ₹475.04 crore was allocated to West Bengal. An amount of ₹292.51 crore fund was allocated to the state of Rajasthan. Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh were allocated ₹59.35 crore and ₹21.37 crore, respectively.

"This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2021-22, the Central government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF and Rs 6,197.98 crore to nine states from the NDRF," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in statement on Wednesday.

This extra support is in addition to the funds that the Centre had previously provided to the states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). During the fiscal year 2021-22,  the central government released ₹17,747.20 crore to 28 states under SDRF and ₹6,197.98 crore to nine states under NDRF, according to the official statement from Home Ministry.

