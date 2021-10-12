Home Minister Amit Shah Calls For Meeting To Find 'solution To Problems Of Gorkhas'

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a meeting in New Delhi "for finding resolutions to problems pertaining to the Gorkhas," especially with regard to their century-old call for a separate state for the Gorkhas within the Indian federal system.

The meeting that started at 4 pm at the North Block office of the ministry of home affairs, was chaired by Minister Amit Shah and attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs /Nityanand Rai and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. Public representatives including Darjeeling district BJP MP Raju Bista along with regional coalition partners in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills from northern West Bengal took part in the meeting.

Meet to obtain permanent solution to Darjeeling issue

The meeting holds significance for its motive, which seems to obtain a Permanent Political Solution (PPS) to the Darjeeling issue, that is, their demand for separate statehood within the Indian federal system.

During the 2019 parliamentary elections, under its 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto), the BJP had made assurances to resolve the issue. Despite that, BJP candidate Raju Bista who has seized a seat from the Darjeeling constituency, following the meeting said that "the promises have failed to be translated into action on the PPS front."

Moreover, the Saffron party has failed to reveal what the PPS will be; a separate state, a union territory, or any other form of the regulatory system, this resulting in a constant build-up of pressure from Opposition parties.

The Central Government will sincerely recommend and try to resolve the issue. In a more than one-hour long meeting, the Union Home Minister assured to conduct the second round of talks to discuss other aspects of the issue in November, after Diwali celebrations.

Minister Shah assures PPS for Gorkhas once in power

It is pertinent to mention here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in the month of April this year, prior to the Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, said that the BJP will try to get to a "permanent political solution" for the Gorkhas in Darjeeling hills once it comes to power in West Bengal.

BJP's line of expressions to the Gorkhaland crisis

In the previous Lok Sabha election manifestos of 2009 and 2014, the BJP had stated that "it will sympathetically examine and appropriately consider the long-pending demands of the Gorkha, Adivasi and other people of Darjeeling district and the dooars region."

Meanwhile, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the saffron party stated that the party was "committed to work towards finding a permanent political solution to the issues of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai, and Dooars region."

Subsequently, on August 7 last year, the government called a tripartite meeting between the Centre, state and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), on "issues related to Gorkhaland" but within days, the agenda was altered to "issues pertaining to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration."

General Secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Roshan Giri, an ally of the then BJP had maintained that the agenda of the meet changed following 'pressure' from Bengal BJP. The meeting was later conducted on October 7 last year, but the GTA and the state refrained from sending their deputies to the meeting.

The Gorkhaland crisis has been looming for decades and stems from language. Gorkhaland consists of Nepali-speaking people from the hilly areas of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, and other hilly districts in northern West Bengal. People belonging to these areas have their own ethnicity, culture, and language and have hardly any connection with the indigenous and Bengali communities.

