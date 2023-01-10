Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Key Security Meet Over J&K Situation Post Rajouri Attack

Days after the brutal Rajouri attack, Home Minister Amit Shah on January 9 chaired a crucial meeting, which lasted for over 60 minutes. According to sources, a detailed discussion took place on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, in the meeting with BJP leaders from J&K, Shah deliberated on the ghastly attack in Rajouri in which 7 people were killed by terrorists. The Union Home Minister also discussed the grievances of the Kashmiri pandits and the reserve category employees.

#BREAKING | Home Minister Amit Shah chairs key security meet post Rajouri terror attack. Tune in to watch here -https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/E4SMAewKYu — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2023

HM Shah discusses the J&K situation

Days after 7 people were killed by terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri, Home Minister Amit Shah held elaborate discussions with the BJP J&K unit at his residence at around 9 pm on January 9. Sources informed Republic TV, discussing the security situation in J&K, Shah said to the BJP leaders that terrorists who carried out the attack in Dhangri, Rajouri will be neutralised soon and that the responsibility for the security lapse in Rajouri will have to be fixed.

Apart from the Rajouri attack, he also held consultations with the state leaders of the J&K on the issues faced by the Kashmiri pandits and the reserve category employees.

Rajouri attack

In the two ghastly attacks in Rajouri’s Dhangri village on new year's day, 7 civilians were killed. Notably, the first attack was carried out by armed terrorists in the Upper Dhangri village, wherein they fired upon the villagers and killed locals on Sunday evening.

The next day on Monday, an IED blast killed one more person in the village, subsequently, the villagers demanded the deployment of additional forces to boost security in the area. The Union Home Ministry had issued an order to deploy an additional 18 companies to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the attack.

