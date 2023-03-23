Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Dinner For Padma Awardees

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hosted a dinner for Padma awardees who received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

"Had the pleasure of hosting a dinner for the esteemed Padma Awardees of 2023. It was a great experience to converse with these amazing individuals who are filled with so much enthusiasm for their chosen fields of work. #PeoplesPadma," Shah tweeted.

The President had approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), on the eve of this year's Republic Day.

Of these, over 54 people were awarded -- Padma Vibhushan (3), Padma Bhushan (4) and Padma Shri (47) -- on Wednesday. Rest of the awardees would be conferred the honour in another ceremony later.

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur were among the awardees who were honoured by the President.

Among the awardees were many unsung heroes. The Modi government has been honouring unsung heroes of the country with Padma awards ever since it came to power in 2014.