Home Minister Amit Shah Inspects BSF Bunkers Along International Border, Meets Locals

Amid Home Minister Amit Shah's three day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the HM on Sunday visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he was briefed by the Border Security Force (BSF) ADG and other officials over PAK Terror Tunnel Module through which Pakistan usually pushes terrorists into the Indian territory. The Union Home Minister also visited and inspected three Army Bunkers later in the day and met the families and the residents at the international border. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited Maqwal, the last village on the border of India in Jammu, to know the condition of the villagers. As much as a citizen living in the capital has the right to the resources of the country, so is the citizen living in the border village. Under the leadership of Modiji, we are committed to provide every facility and development till the border".

जम्मू में भारत की सीमा के अंतिम गाँव मकवाल में जाकर ग्रामवासियों का हाल जाना। देश के संसाधनों पर जितना हक राजधानी में रहने वाले एक नागरिक का है उतना ही सरहद के गाँव में रहने वाले नागरिक का भी है। मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में हम बॉर्डर तक हर सुविधा व विकास पहुँचाने के लिए कटिबद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/pATCehK8iB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, the HM addressed a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of IIT Jammu where he reaffirmed to people in the Union Territory (UT) that 'the time of injustice against people in the region is over'. Shah assured that 'now no one can do injustice to them'. Amit Shah also made his stop at Jammu and visited Gurudwara Digiana Ashram and offered his prayers and wished for the happiness and prosperity of all. Post that, he met BJP workers and leaders at the party office before making his way back to Srinagar. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that this is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu post the abrogation of Article 370. He took to Twitter to share some pictures from the visit and wrote, "Visited the Border Out Post in Maqwal, Jammu today and met our BSF jawans and spent some time with them. The dedication of our security guards towards the defense of India is truly amazing. On behalf of all the countrymen, I salute the bravery of our security forces and express my gratitude".

आज जम्मू के मकवाल में बॉर्डर आउट पोस्ट पर जाकर हमारे बीएसएफ के जवानों से भेंट कर उनके साथ कुछ समय बिताया।



भारत की रक्षा के प्रति हमारे सुरक्षा प्रहरियों का समर्पण सचमुच अद्भुत है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से अपने सुरक्षाबलों की बहादुरी को नमन कर कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/jabHu4Z1Jd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with members of the J&K youth club

On Saturday, while addressing the youth of the union territory, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I came here to Kashmir after more than 2 years. I feel very happy and obliged looking at the youth of the valley, and I strongly believe that any change cannot happen without the involvement of the youth. 70% of the population is youth.... and if we think about their future and their education.. then we can change Kashmir even more."

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir amid the recent civilian killings in the valley. This is his first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019 as Amit Shah looks forward to holding multiple high-level meetings and discussions on the current situation in the region.