Home Minister Amit Shah Lauds Country's Police Force, Says 'police Job Is Very Tough'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, lauded the country's police force for their continuous hard work in society. Shah is currently in Chandigarh for inaugurating as well as laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 632.78 crore. During the address, Shah also stated Chandigarh will become the most disciplined and modern city in the country in the coming days.

Amit Shah said, "Police job is very tough...They face various challenges, their workload increases on festivals. Sometimes, they don't even celebrate festivals with their families. Their working hour is also different and not fixed as others. Considering all this, it is very important that the police forces spend time with their families. Today, I am very happy to say that over 1,560 families have at least their proper homes."

चंडीगढ़ के धनास में पुलिस आवासीय परिसर के प्रथम चरण का लोकार्पण और तीसरे चरण का शिलान्यास। https://t.co/VVkuDkcYng — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2022

As Shah inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre, a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park, he assured that the quality of housing is much better today. He also said that Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who also attended the event, praised him for the work. He added if the quality of housing is not good, "we cannot expect better service from policemen."

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah called Chandigarh as the "most developed city in the category of planned cities." He recalled that when he was young, children in Gujarat were given the example of Chandigarh as a planned and very good city. He further lauded the city's administration for making a system for adapting the change. Shah also talked about then-Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi, who got many projects related to urban development implemented in Gujarat.

Shah added that after Modi became the Prime Minister, he brought the smart city concept to the entire country. He said, "How modern cities should develop... how to do planning, how to upgrade facilities and to synergise those facilities and integrate them. In the coming day, Chandigarh will become the country's most disciplined and the most modern city."

Further speaking about the Rs 300-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre project, the Home Minister said it will bring a change in the delivery of citizen-centric services.