Home Minister Amit Shah May Visit West Bengal; Report Sought On JP Nadda Security Lapse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit West Bengal on December 19, just a week after security lapses occurred during BJP President JP Nadda's visit to Kolkata that led to serious attacks on the party chief’s convoy on Thursday. In a horrific attack on the BJP leaders, stones were hurled at Nadda's convoy when it was heading to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on December 10. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were completely shattered in the commotion.

Owing to the shocking incident as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah dialled the Bengal DGP on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also stepped in seeking a report from the TMC-led government regarding the incident, and has also summoned top Bengal officials - the Chief Secretary and DGP to Delhi.

BJP leaders condemn the attack

BJP leaders have strongly alleged that this was a pre-meditated attack on the party President at the hands of ruling party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. JP Nadda is covered under VVIP Z+ security. Party leaders have also called upon the shocking attack on Nadda questioning the state of the ground workers in the state. The BJP had earlier revealed that nearly 120 of their workers had lost their lives in the past 2 years under the rule of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has stated that either Amit Shah or JP Nadda will visit West Bengal each month till the WB elections.

Our cars attacked in Bengal!!

Window panes broken

Shri Shivprakash ji,Shri Sanjay Mayukh ji & myself were travelling in this car.

One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!!

God save our lives!!@MamataOfficial is this democracy?? pic.twitter.com/Jt71XyDZzc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 10, 2020

West Bengal Police issues statement

Issuing a statement on the security lapse during JP Nadda's visit to the South 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal police earlier affirmed that the BJP chief reached the venue safely. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. An investigation has also been ordered to find out the 'actual happenings,' the statement added.

Diamond Harbour is the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries in the attack.

