Home Minister Amit Shah On A 3-day Visit To J&K; Chairs Key Security Meet At Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day, and is currently chairing a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. As per his schedule, he will inaugurate the international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah after the meeting. Although, the inauguration will be through a video conference. It is possible that he will also meet the families of the civilians killed recently in various attacks.

Amit Shah's schedule on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir amid the recent civilian killings in the valley. This is his first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019 as Amit Shah looks forward to holding multiple high-level meetings and discussions on the current situation in the region.

As a part of his schedule for the visit, he will also be inaugurating the first international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar airport and Sharjah in the UAE on the first day of his visit. He will also hold a meeting with the members of Youth Clubs on Saturday. Later on Sunday, he will address a public rally in Jammu. Meanwhile, traffic restrictions are already in place in Srinagar for the Home Minister's visit. More than 50 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams have also been deployed for security purposes.

On the second day of his visit, Shah will travel to Jammu and meet BJP workers at the party office. He then will address the public and meet several leaders before returning to Srinagar. As per sources, the Home Minister will come back to Kashmir on October 25 to take in several other events. He will also be visiting the CRPF group centre in the Pulwama district. Meanwhile, several incidents of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir took place in the past few days after which a total of 700 people have been detained so far under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Furthermore, a total of 26 detainees have now been shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the act.