Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri To Inaugurate Andaman's Longest Bridge In Sept End

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at the end of September to inaugurate the longest bridge in the archipelago, the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said on Tuesday.

The 1.45-km-long bridge - named the 'Humfrey Strait Creek Bridge' - connects South and Middle Andaman between Gandhi and Uttara ferry ghats have been constructed by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at a whopping cost of Rs 202 crore within two years, NHIDCL Director GM Sunil informed.

Andaman's longest bridge to be thrown open to public

Despite COVID-induced restrictions, steady progress in the execution of the project was made in the last few months and over 99% of the work had been completed, he said. "It is the longest bridge in the Union territory. The trial runs of vehicles will be done in the coming days after which the NHIDCL will announce the completion of the project for its formal launch," the official added.

The NHIDCL had earlier in February stated that it was hopeful to finish construction works of the Humphrey Strait Creek Bridge, which claimed to be Andaman's biggest and longest bridge, by March 2021 and opening it for the use of the public by May 2021.

A major tourist attraction

The bridge, considered to be a major tourist destination, is stretched across a length of 1450m (including approach road) while the width of the bridge is 14.8 metres having 1.5m (total 3m) pedestrian footpath at both sides. The height of the bridge has been designed in such a way to enable the smaller vessel to pass through underneath the bridge and is 22m from the high tide level.

Notably, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway had sanctioned an amount of Rs. 277.17 crores for this project to the NHIDCL, the work for which started in the month of April 2017. The bridge at Humphrey Strait will not only fulfil the long pending demand of the people of North and Middle Andaman but will also ease the connectivity between South Andaman and Middle and North Andaman.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/TWITTER-@CBDHAGE)