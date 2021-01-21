Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Surprised At Indian Economy's 'V-shaped Recovery'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Indian economy was undergoing a 'v-shaped recovery' adding the world was surprised with the nation's rebound. While addressing the inauguration of a four-lane over-bridge in Shilaj, Ahmedabad, the Home Minister also lauded that vaccination drive in the country asserting that India 'will attain victory over the pandemic.'

"Economies of all countries in the world were affected due to the coronavirus. But, the world is surprised and watching the V-shaped recovery of the Indian economy," Amit Shah said.

Read: India's GDP To Expand By 11% In FY 2021-22: Fitch Ratings

Read: 'India's Economy To Grow By 10% In 2021-22, Will Reach Pre-COVID Level': NITI Aayog

Predictions on Indian Economy

In the months subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, India's GDP had sunken 23.9 percent below its 2019 level in April-June with nearly a quarter of the country's economic activity wiped out. Following this, a 7.5 percent decline in GDP had pushed the nation battling the health crisis into an unprecedented recession. India's overall FY 19-20 GDP stood at 4.2% at an 11-year low.

However, after suffering a heavy blow on its growth rate owing to the year-long COVID-19 pandemic, many reports have suggested that India's economy was inching back on track with a possible rebound in sight.

India's GDP is expected to rise by 11% in 2021-22, Fitch Ratings said in its analysis last week. "We expect the gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 11 percent in FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) after falling by 9.4 percent in FY21 (April 2020 to March 2021)," it said.

Last year, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar forecasted that the nation’s economy is set to grow by 10 per cement in 2021-22 in real terms. Kumar noted that India will reach the 'pre-COVID level' by the end of 2021 with growth in positive figures especially in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Moreover, as per the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER), indicators across industry and services like the goods and services tax (GST) collections, GST e-way bills, Index of Industrial Production, and Purchasing Managers’ Index had moderated the pace of recovery after the September-October uptick. The NCAER has projected growth for the ongoing fiscal at -7.3% compared to -12.6% in September, as per reports.

Read: India's GDP To Contract By 7.7% For FY 20-21 Estimates Centre; Hit By Year-long Pandemic

Read: RBI Holds Interest Rates; Projects GDP Growth Returning To Positive Territory In Current Quarter