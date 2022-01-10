Home Minister Amit Shah To Chair Key Meeting On J&K Security Ahead Of Republic Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level meeting on Monday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2022. The security scenario in the Union Territory will be discussed during the meeting that will be attended by top officials of the J&K police.

As per sources, the strategy for Counter Terror Operations ahead of Republic Day will also be discussed by the officials.

On January 3, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired another security meeting to review the prevailing threat scenario and the emerging security challenges in the country. According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah reviewed security situations including global terror threats, terror financing, and the movement of foreign terrorists.

Union Home Minister @AmitShah in a security review meeting today, highlighted continued threats of cross border terrorism, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyber space, etc. pic.twitter.com/MYmNHedfmM — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 3, 2022

13 terrorists killed in first 10 days of 2022

The year 2022 has started off on a successful note for the security forces, as 13 terrorists have been eliminated in the first 10 days. Earlier today, security forces killed two unidentified terrorists in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per sources, the local terrorists belong to the Al Badre terror outfit.

On January 5, at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani national were gunned down in Pulwama in a joint operation by the J&K Police and the Army. Prior to that, three foreign terrorists and five local terrorists were killed in the Kashmir valley with zero collateral damage.

On January 3, the J&K police had informed that wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley.