Home Minister Amit Shah To Chair Meeting To Discuss Response Of States On MHA Guidelines

In an important development on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial meeting in which Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials shall participate. They are expected to discuss the response of state governments on the guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 31. As per sources, the Chief Secretaries of at least 5 states- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Bihar have written to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking more relaxations than those provided for.

However, sources added that the MHA is set to reject this request and issue an order stating that all guidelines need to be adhered to with immediate effect. After the meeting, Shah shall brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue. Currently, there are 96,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India out of which 36,824 patients have been discharged while 3,029 casualties have been reported.

The MHA issues fresh guidelines

In the new guidelines released by the MHA on May 17, no distinction has been made in the permitted activities as far as the Red, Orange, and Green zones are concerned. Though, only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. The state governments and Union Territories have been empowered to decide the demarcation of the three zones. All domestic and international air travel of passengers except medical and security purposes, Metro rail services, all educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers, cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, and auditoriums shall remain closed.

Also, no gatherings shall be permitted and the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential activities. On the other hand, distance education, running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations, and airports, home delivery of food items by restaurants, and the opening of sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed. All other activities which are not specifically prohibited such as shops, offices, businesses, etc. are also permitted to operate. However, the states/UTs have been given the power to prohibit restrictions in various zones as deemed necessary.

