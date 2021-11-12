Last Updated:

Home Minister Amit Shah To Chair South Zonal Council Meeting In Tirupati On Nov 14

The zonal councils serve as a platform for resolving disagreements and grievances between the Central and the state governments

Amit Shah

The Southern Zonal Council meeting will be held in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on November 14, Sunday, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with representatives from the southern states and Union territories. Officials from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be attending the meeting.

 The meeting will cover a wide range of topics, including boundary disputes, security, and infrastructure-related issues such as roads, transportation, industries, water, and power, according to a release from the Home Ministry.

As per the statement, the home minister has given encouragement to this idea of cooperative federalism in order to empower states and promote a better understanding of the policy framework between the Centre and states. To achieve all-around growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the importance of strengthening cooperative and competitive federalism.

 

South Zonal Council Meeting

In the spirit of strengthening states to build a strong nation, the zonal councils offer a platform to enhance such collaboration through a structured framework for continuous interaction and discussion on issues impacting two or more states or the Centre, it added. The Home Minister has lauded the efforts and emphasised the importance of using the zonal council platform to resolve disputes and promote cooperative federalism.

The meeting's vice-chairman and the host is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Members include other Chief Ministers from the zone's states, as well as two ministers from each state. The meeting will be attended by Chief Secretaries and senior officers from state and federal administrations.

The zonal councils deal with matters that affect the Centre, one or more states that lie within the zone. As a result, the zonal councils serve as a platform for resolving disagreements and grievances between the central and the state governments, as well as among other states in the zone.

They cover a wide range of topics, including border conflicts, security, infrastructure difficulties such as roads, transportation, industries, water, and power, forest and environmental issues, housing, education, food security, tourism, and transportation, among others.

