Home Minister Amit Shah To Launch 'Single Window Clearance System' For Coal Mines

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines called the 'Single Window Clearance System'.

The online platform will be launched today at 11 am

The Ministry of Home Affairs has tweeted about this virtual ceremony, which will be conducted in the presence of Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi.

Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System' for Mine Plan, tomorrow 11th January at 11AM. @JoshiPralhad @CoalMinistry pic.twitter.com/rPFzCrU0pm — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 10, 2021

Coal Minister Joshi tweeted, "Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching 'Single Window Clearance System' tomorrow. It will be an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines."

As far as demand of coal is concerned, Coal India Ltd chairman and managing director Pramod Agrawal said on Friday that coal production in the country needs to be scaled up as demand for the dry fuel is expected to rise with increasing economic activities in the post-COVID era. He had said the miner is emphasising on raising its output as it is committed to fulfil the energy requirement of the country. Agrawal inspected mining operations at Talcher belt of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of CIL, in Odisha. "The country's need is to produce more and more coal," he said, highlighting the prospect of demand surge for the dry fuel with increasing industrial activities in the post-COVID period.There was a sudden fall in demand due to the pandemic, which had forced the miner's subsidiaries to slow down production and focus on other works like removal of overburden and strengthening of transportation infrastructure.

(With PTI & ANI Inputs)