Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit J-K, Goa, Andaman, Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand in the next fortnight, officials said on Monday.

Shah will first visit Goa on October 14 to inaugurate a forensic science laboratory and hold meetings with top functionaries of the state government.

The home minister will be in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 15 to 17 and during his tour, he will take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago, an official from the ministry said.

He is expected to visit the Cellular jail and attend programmes related to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' there.

Shah will go to Jammu and Kashmir for three days from October 23 to 25 as part of the central government's mega outreach programme in which 70 Union ministers are visiting the UT, the official said.

During his trip, Shah will visit remote areas of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, and take stock of various development initiatives.

The home minister will also attend a high-level law and order meeting with senior officials of the UT administration, the police, the paramilitary and the Army, another official said.

A number of central ministers have already visited the UT while tours of several others are in the pipeline.

Shah will also visit Uttarakhand on October 30 during which he will hold meetings with top functionaries of the state government, the official said.

