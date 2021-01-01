Home Minister Dials Manipur CM N Biren Singh On Dzuko Valley Wildfire; CM Provides Update

In a recent development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted and informed that he had a telephone call with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the wildfire situation at Dzuko valley at the Manipur-Nagaland border area.

Just received a call from Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley. Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest.@PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 1, 2021

While speaking Exclusively with Republic TV immediately after, the Manipur CM said that he is very happy as the honourable Home Minster called to assess the forest fire situation and assured to provide help.

"I am very happy as honourable Home Minster Amit Shah called me to assess the situation, I have briefed him the details. On Thursday I had the aerial view of the wildfire along with the firefighters, and police personnel where we were trying to stop the fire. Due to the thickness and steep jungle, we were not able to reach the exact spot. So he has assured that he will be providing help from the Home ministry. I have conveyed to him that there is a very thick jungle in the area of the Manipur and if the wildfire reaches that point it will be very hard to control. The state government has already assigned the firefighters and around 300 police personnel in the valley and I have requested HM to intervene with the Paramilitary forces and modern equipment. I think he will definitely help as he is the man of his word"

Manipur CM Conducts an Aerial survey

On Wednesday, a massive forest fire broke out at the Dzuko valley which is situated on the border of Manipur and Nagaland. The valley is a popular tourist spot and is famous for its bio-diversity, which has been impacted now due to the fire breakout. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted about the incident and called it unfortunate. He himself went to conduct an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire.

Conducting an arial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley 2-3 days back. The fire has spread quite extensively and caused serious damage on this part of mountain range. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site. pic.twitter.com/aP78lI130N — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

On Thursday, IAF Joined Relief Efforts. One of the NSDMA officials said that the damage from the incident is not yet established. The blaze in the valley was so huge that it was visible from Kohima. Due to the strong winds, the fire the situation in the valley is getting worse.

