Home Minister Shah visits site of proposed high-security prison in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the site where a high-security prison is to be constructed for lodging "treasonous and insurgent criminals" in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Accompanied by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Shah was briefed about the project details by the Director General of Police, Prisons, B Srinivas at the site in village Dambra in Mahanpur, the officials said.

After going through the blueprint, they said the home minister suggested some changes which will be incorporated according to the directions.

J&K administrative council headed by Sinha transferred over 300 kanals (15 hectares) of land in favour of the Prisons Department for construction of the high-security prison in the district last month.

"The construction of high-security prison for lodging treasonous and insurgent criminals aims at meeting the security requirements of the region and strengthening the national security," an official spokesperson had said.

Home Minister Shah left for Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to the Jammu region. PTI TAS CK

