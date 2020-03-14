Home Ministry Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kins Of Coronavirus Deceased

Amid the rising novel Coronavirus scare, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced Rs 4 lakh of ex-gratia to the kin of person losing his/her life after being infected by Covid-19. The ex-gratia will also be given to those persons involved in relief operations or any associated in response activities. The deadly virus has so far claimed two lives in India with 84 positive cases reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government also declared the virus spread as a 'notified disaster' in order to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The COVID-19 virus was earlier declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

PM Modi shares guidelines on home quarantine

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and emphasised the importance of home quarantine for Coronavirus suspected or confirmed cases. Elaborating on the spread of the virus, the Prime Minister shared important instructions and steps for environmental sanitation.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had proposed that the SAARC countries could discuss the ways, via video conferencing, to keep citizens healthy. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister urged South Asian nations to leave “no stone unturned” in the fight against the deadly virus ensuring the wellness of citizens.

Coronavirus and precautions to be taken

The Coronavirus (nCoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precautions that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus.

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible

Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news

