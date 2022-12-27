Home Ministry Approves Name Change Of Uttar Pradesh's 'Mundera Bazaar' And 'Telia Afghan'

In a big development, the Home Ministry gave its nod to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh on the recommendations of the state government. As per the Uttar Pradesh government's request, the Home Ministry has approved the name change of Gorakhpur district's 'Mundera Bazaar' to 'Chauri Chaura' and Deoria district's 'Telia Afghan' village to 'Telia Shukla'.

Giving permission to the Uttar Pradesh government to proceed with the name change, the Ministry has also given a 'no-objection' certificate to the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath.

According to news agency ANI, the Ministry gave the approval for name change on October 6, on recommendations of the state government following due procedure.

How does name change process take place?

It is important to note that the proposals for the name change are considered by the Home Ministry according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with agencies concerned. Notably, the Ministry gives permission after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, the Department of Posts and the Survey of India.

In order to change the name of a village, town or a city, an executive order is needed by the state government. After gaining permission from the central government, an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament is required.

Name change spree in UP

Faizabad railway station to Ayodhya Cantt: Earlier in November 2021, the Indian Railways changed the name of Faizabad Junction Railway Station to Ayodhya Cantt with immediate effect. This came after the Uttar Pradesh government last month decided to rename the Faizabad railway station.

Allahabad to Prayagraj: Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj in October 2018 after the state Cabinet passed a resolution regarding the name change. The city was known as Prayag before the 16th century, however, its name was changed by Mughal emperor Akbar built a fort near the flow of Ganga and Yamuna and named it 'Ilahabad'.

Notably, a number of places in Uttar Pradesh were renamed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as former Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the last 10 years. The name change of Bhim Nagar to Sambhal, Jyotibha Phule Nagar to Amroha, and Pansheel Nagar to Hapur among many were done during the government of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.