Home Ministry Claims No Bullets Fired By Delhi Police During Anti-CAA Protests At Jamia

The Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that no bullet was fired by Delhi Police during the violent protests at Jamia Millia University against the amended Citizenship Act. There have been allegations that the Delhi Police fired bullets to quell protests during the violent agitation at Jamia. The officials informed that as many as 10 people with "criminal backgrounds" have been detained in pertaining to the protests. However, no details of their actual identity have been divulged, neither is it known if the arrested people affiliate with any political organisation or group. The Police report further said that more "anti-social elements" are being tracked.

"No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia. All 10 persons detained have criminal backgrounds. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing the report by Delhi Police. However, questions over the use of firearms by the Delhi Police have been raised. With protesters being admitted to hospitals in Delhi over alleged bullet injuries.

Officials notified on Monday that Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with the Delhi Police, however, was yet to seek a report over it. Officials said that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act should be held peacefully and people must abide by the laws. "We are in constant touch with the Delhi Police and monitoring the situation. However, so far no report has been sought on Sunday's incidents," a home ministry official said. Exuding concern over the current situation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought time from Home Ministry Amit Shah over the emerging situation in the national capital. Kejriwal called for a meeting at the official residence over the clashes between Delhi Police and students. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, Delhi Police comes directly under the ambit of the Home Ministry.

Delhi Protests

Protests erupted in the lengths and breadths of the country --New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and so on. The protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the Delhi Police was accused of barging into the Jamia Milia University campus, thrashing students, throwing tear bombs and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys.

Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters in protest. On Monday afternoon, PM Modi took to twitter to address the country on the issue and gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last week, after intense discussions in both Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and will not be of any threat to Muslims.

