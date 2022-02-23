Home Ministry Holds Webinar On 'Vibrant Village Programme'; States & UTs Extend Support

The Home Ministry hosted a webinar on Wednesday, February 23, with various representatives and officials from border states and Union territories to discuss the importance of boosting amenities and infrastructure in the border villages. The webinar received a good response and participation from the states who joined the government’s initiative to develop the last mile villages.

The Union Home Ministry had briefed the participants about the government’s ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ which seeks to enhance the road connectivity, digital connectivity and marketing avenues in the border areas.

The Government of India approves the continuation of the Central Sector Umbrella Scheme of “Border Infrastructure and Management” (BIM) from 2021-22 to 2025-26, at a cost of Rs.13,020 crore . pic.twitter.com/xEkiKh7Ul5 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) February 23, 2022

During the virtual interaction, the Home Ministry had sought suggestions and advice from the state officials about bringing development to the rural and underdeveloped villages. The session was chaired by MoS Home, Nisith Pramanik, who emphasised the importance of comprehensive improvement in the quality of life of people living in border villages. He expressed his genuine expectation that the programme will be a pivotal event in the border infrastructure's strengthening.

Around 122 people attended the session, which was moderated by Secretary (Border Management) Dr Dharmendra Singh Gangwar. Members of the Zilla Parishad, panchayat representatives, hill council members, cooperative society members, and businessmen were also among the attendees.

PM Modi notes importance of Vibrant Village Programme

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, addressed the webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget on rural development and highlighted that the Vibrant Village Programme "is very important for the border villages". In the address, he underscored the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022 on rural development.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh were also present in the webinar. PM Modi started the address by saying that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" are driving forces of the government's policymaking and action taking decisions.

Talking about his government's work in the last seven years, PM Modi said that their government has made necessary and continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of every citizen. The PM said his mantra to work is 'leaving no citizen behind' and said that there is a motive because of this mantra, to connect villages through broadband and roads, transform raw mud houses into 'Pakka Makkan,' provide toilets, cooking gas, electricity and water to every rural household.

(Image: ANI)