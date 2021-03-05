Home Ministry Issues New Rules For OCI Cardholders; Special Nod For 'Tabligh Activities'

The Central governnment on Thursday issued a notification granting some new rights to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders. According to the notification issued by the Home Ministry, the OCI cardholders can now apply for multiple entry lifelong visa for visiting India for any purpose. However, it says that they will need special permission or a special permit if they want to take up any Missionary or Tabligh or journalistic activities among others.

The Home Ministry has said that provided that for undertaking the following activities, the OCI cardholder shall be required to obtain special permission or a Special Permit, as the case may be, from the competent authority or the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or the Indian Mission concerned, namely:-

(i) to undertake research;

(ii) to undertake any Missionary or Tabligh or Mountaineering or Journalistic activities;

(iii) to undertake an internship in any foreign Diplomatic Missions or foreign Government organisations in India or to take up employment in any foreign Diplomatic Missions in India;

(iv) to visit any place which falls within the Protected or Restricted or prohibited areas as notified by the Central Government or competent authority.

OCI cardholders can also claim exemption from registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or Foreigners Registration Officer for any length of stay in India provided that the OCI cardholders who are normally resident in India shall intimate the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or the Foreigners Registration Officer by email whenever there is a change in permanent residential address and in their occupation.

Parity with Indians nationals in the matter of

tariffs in airfares in domestic sectors in India; and

entry fees to be charged for visiting national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, the national monuments, historical sites and museums in India.

Parity with non-resident Indians in the matter of

inter-country adoption of Indian children subject to the compliance of the procedure as laid down by the competent authority for such adoption;

appearing for the all India entrance tests such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Joint Entrance Examination (Mains), Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) or such other tests to make them eligible for admission only against any Non-Resident Indian seat or any supernumerary seat:

Provided that the OCI cardholder shall not be eligible for admission against any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens;

purchase or sale of immovable properties other than agricultural land or farm house or plantation property; and

pursuing the following professions in India as per the provisions contained in the applicable relevant statutes or Acts as the case may be, namely:- (a) doctors, dentists, nurses and pharmacists; (b) advocates; (c) architects; (d) chartered accountants.

In respect of all other economic, financial and educational fields not specified in this notification or the rights and privileges not covered by the notifications made by the Reserve Bank of India under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (42 of 1999), the OCI cardholder shall have the same rights and privileges as a foreigner, the MHA notification reads.

