Home Ministry Official States No Further Internet Cut At Delhi Borders 'as Of Now'

Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official on Wednesday announced that there would be no further extension of Internet suspension at the Delhi borders 'as of now'.

This comes after the MHA announced the suspension of internet at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, along with their adjoining areas from January 29 to January 31. It later extended the suspension till 11 pm on February 2, in a bid to control the law and order situation and curb the spread of misinformation in the region.

"In exercise of the power conferred under sub-rule of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 23:00 hours on January 31 to 23:00 hours on February 2," the Home Ministry order had stated.

However, speaking to news agency PTI, a Home Minister official has revealed that there will be no further extension of the MHA's previous orders. "The MHA has not further extended the suspension of the internet in Delhi's borders as of now," the ministry official told news agency PTI.

Read: 'UP Police Issued Notices To 220 Tractor Owners To Threaten Farmers': SP Leader Chaudhary

Read: 'Farm Bills A Fire That'll Cause Damage; Won't Lose Anything By Repealing,' Claims Tikait

Notably, this move comes ahead of the countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 which was announced by the farmer leaders on Monday who vowed to block national and state highways for three hours to protest against the Internet ban. In anticipation of a slip-up in the law and order situation, as was witnessed on Republic Day and the following days at the Singhu border, iron nails, barbed wires, and cemented barricades have been put at the borders surrounding the national capital. The fortification, preventing any protestor from entering the national capital forcibly.

Read: MHA Extends Internet Services Suspension Across Protest Sites On Delhi Border Till Feb 2

Read: MHA Releases Statement On R-day Violence; Says 39 Cases Registered Against Protesters

(With Agency Inputs)