Home Ministry Orders Dismissal Of IPS Officer; Court Stays Order

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry has ordered the dismissal of a senior IPS officer of Gujarat cadre but it could not be implemented due to a court intervention, officials said.

Satish Chandra Verma, a 1986-batch IPS officer, who had assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the investigation into the alleged fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat, was dismissed from service on August 30, a month before his scheduled retirement on September 30.

However, Verma had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the home ministry order and the court barred the central government from implementing the order, an official said.

The reasons for the dismissal of Verma from the service is not known immediately.

If the dismissal of Verma comes into effect, he will not be entitled to pension and other benefits.

The senior police officer was last posted as Inspector General with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tamil Nadu. PTI ACB SMN

