Home Ministry Proves Dip In Terrorist Activities With Data; Lauds Efforts Of Stakeholders

In a big claim, the Government of India said that the terrorism-related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country, on Tuesday. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said that the containment of terrorist activities in the country has been possible with the concerted and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders. MoS Rai, while addressing the Lower House of the Parliament during the second day of the Monsoon Session, backed his statement, with data for 2020-2021.

Data on terrorist activities in India

The data for the said period comprised the number of major terrorist incidents, the number of security force personnel martyred and injured and the number of civilians who lost their lives and who were injured in the terrorist incidents in the hinterland of the country and in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Hinterland, while there was no terrorist activity reported in 2020, there was one in 2021. However, in the said activity, no security personnel was martyred or injured. Also, there was no injury to civilians, and none lost their lives.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the number of terrorist activities showed a 6% dip with 244 incidents being reported in 2020 against 229 incidents in 2021. The number of security force personnel martyred in 2020 was 62, and in 2021 was 42, i.e., a 32% decrease. Also, the number of personnel injured in 2020 was 106 and in 2021, was 117, a 10% increase.

Similarly, in 2020, the number of civilians killed was 37 as against 41 in 2021- showing a 10% increase. Also, in 2020, with 112 civilians injured in comparison to 2021, when the civilians injured were 75, the per cent went down to 33%.

'Combating terrorism a continuous process'

Underlining that combating terrorism is a continuous process, Rai said that the government has taken various steps including strengthening the legal framework, streamlining intelligence mechanisms, and setting up NIA among others. The Minister of State added that the recent initiatives include stepping up the border and coastal security, modernisation of police forces and capacity building of state police forces among others.