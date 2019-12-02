Home Ministry To Take Up Matter Of Security Breach At Vadra Residence With Officers

Home Ministry, in its first response said that the matter of the security breach in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence will be discussed with the officials. MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, on his return from the Parliament on Monday, informed that the matter will be dicussed by the Home Ministry.

MoS Home Ministry said, "I don't know the details yet, I am coming from Lok Sabha. I will go and discuss the matter with my officers."

Last week, in a security breach, a car reportedly entered the home compound of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 25. The people, including a young girl came out of the car and approached the leader for photos. The people reportedly walked straight to her garden, and claimed that they came from Uttar Pradesh just to get a photograph with Priyanka Vadra.

SPG cover withdrawn

Home Ministry withdrew the SPG cover of the Gandhi family earlier in November and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF. However, Congress has opposed the decision with its members staging protests in the ongoing session of parliament. They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment of the SPG Act in September 1991.

On November 27, the Lok Sabha passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as per which the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha elaborated on how there has been a "dilution" in the SPG Act and the Bill brought by the government to amend the Act in an attempt to make the specialized forces more efficient.

Amit Shah said that the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 was brought following recommendations of an expert committee, after the 'big loss,' wherein a prime minister and former prime minister were assassinated. "It was diluted at different times," he said. According to the latest amendment on Wednesday, the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. It will also provide security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office.

