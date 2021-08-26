Home Secretary Reviews COVID Management By Kerala, Maharashtra Govts To Contain Virus

Considering the rising cases of COVID in Kerala and Maharashtra, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday emphasised the need for "adequate intervention" by concerned authorities in areas having higher infections. The Secretary suggested measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and Covid appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the lethal virus.

Bhalla's on Friday reviewed the overall management and steps taken by the state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for curbing the spread of the COVID virus. The Home Secretary chaired the meeting through video conferencing and observed that more efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections.

"This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having the higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and Covid appropriate behaviour," a Home Ministry statement said quoting the Home Secretary. "He also suggested that the state governments should explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity," read the statement.

Notably, the state governments were advised to continue with their vaccination programmes and in case they needed more vaccines, the same would be granted to the extent possible.

The Home Secretary also directed that efforts must be made to utilise the vaccine doses received by the states at the earliest and to the fullest. Bhalla also stressed that along with swift vaccination, states must adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour while avoiding events that have the potential of pulling huge gatherings. He directed the states to avoid such mass gatherings during the coming festive season.

The Union Home Secretary also advised that testings must be ramped up in areas in the two states where there are higher positivity rates. "Focus should also be placed over the next few months to suppress the levels of transmission of the virus so that the chain of transmission can be controlled more effectively," the statement maintained.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director, National Centre for Communicable Disease (NCDC) and Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Kerala and Maharashtra were present in the meeting.

India on Thursday recorded 46,164 fresh cases, a new high since early July. Meanwhile, Kerala topped the list of states with the highest number of fresh COVID cases with 31,445 infections. On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded a total of 5031 cases.

