Home Secy Reviews COVID Situation In Hill Stations; Directs States To Ensure Restrictions

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 status in hill stations and tourist locations. The Home Secretary looked into steps taken by state governments for checking the spread of COVID-19 in such areas. Currently, all major tourist locations in the country have reported a surge in the number of people visiting these areas.

Home Secretary reviewed the steps taken by states to curb COVID spread

In the meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary, the overall management of the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination status in states with tourist locations were discussed. The meeting looked into states like Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Union Home Secretary, during the meeting also sounded a note of caution in view of media reports showing blatant disregard of COVID-appropriate behaviour in hill stations and other tourist locations. He emphasised that the second wave of COVID was not yet over yet. The Home Secretary also urged states to ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.

It was observed that the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in the different States/UTs in the country and that while the overall case positivity rate may be declining, the case positivity rate in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is over 10%, which is a cause for concern. States were also asked to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, as has been laid out in the MHA order dated 29th June 2021. Adequate health infrastructure preparedness (especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas) was also advised, with a view to tackling any potential future surge in cases.

The meeting was attended by Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI; Director-General, Indian Council for Medical Research; and Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of the eight States. Earlier Friday, Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul had commented that the videos showing tourists flocking at destinations "serious cause of concern". He had warned about the rising chances of COVID third wave.

IMAGE: ANI/ PTI