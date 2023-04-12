Home To 75% Wild Tigers, Running Mission To Rescue Rhinos: India A Global Example

According to the recently released figures of India's Tiger Census 5th cycle, which were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Mysuru, Karnataka on April 9, the tiger population in India has shown a 6.74% increase from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 in 2022. This comes as a part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of 'Project Tiger'.

“India is a country where protecting nature is part of our culture,” PM Modi proclaimed. “This is why we have many unique achievements in wildlife conservation,” he added.

In addition to this, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the International Big Cats Alliance, which is aimed at safeguarding and preserving seven prominent big cat species including tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, pumas, jaguars, and cheetahs.

“It has been 50 years of Project Tiger. Its success has been a matter of pride for not only India but the entire world. India has not only saved the tiger but has also given it a great ecosystem to flourish. It’s a matter of great happiness for us that at a time when we have completed 75 years of Independence, nearly 75 per cent of the world’s tiger population can now be found in India and tiger reserves in the country span 75,000 square kilometres. This has been possible because of everyone’s efforts,” PM Modi said during his address.

India has made significant progress in the conservation and protection of tigers, with a current population of 3,167 tigers, accounting for more than 75% of the world's wild tiger population.

In contrast, tigers have disappeared from Bali and Java, and it is highly likely that China's tigers are now extinct in the wild. The Sunda Island tiger, which is another sub-species, can only be found in Sumatra. India's efforts to safeguard tigers have been lauded as a successful project by many.

Apart from India, as of 2021, tigers can be found in the wild in several other countries in Asia. Here's a list of countries and their estimated tiger populations as of 2021:

Bangladesh - approximately 114 tigers

Bhutan - approximately 103 tigers

Cambodia - approximately 132 tigers

China - approximately 25 tigers (limited to a few isolated populations)

Indonesia - approximately 400 Sumatran tigers and 68 Javan tigers

Laos - approximately 2 tigers (critically endangered)

Malaysia - approximately 200 Malayan tigers

Myanmar - approximately 23 tigers

Nepal - approximately 235 tigers

Russia - approximately 500 Siberian tigers

Thailand - approximately 165 tigers

Vietnam - approximately 96 tigers (critically endangered)

While the numbers have increased in some countries, many of these populations are still at risk of endangerment or extinction due to habitat loss, poaching, and conflicts with humans. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists tigers as an endangered species, and many conservation efforts are underway to protect them and their habitats.

“Project Tiger hardly has a parallel in the world since a scheme of this scale and magnitude has not been so successful elsewhere,” media quoted SP Yadav, a senior Indian government official in charge of Project Tiger.

Assam's mission to save Rhinos

In 2022, Assam achieved a significant milestone in rhino conservation efforts by recording no incidents of poaching of endangered rhinos. This is the first time in almost 45 years that such a feat has been achieved. Poaching in Kaziranga National Park peaked in 2013 and 2014 with 27 rhinos killed each year. It came down to six in 2017, seven in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021.

Rhinos are known for their valuable horns, which are believed to have medicinal properties and are therefore in high demand, making them a target for poachers.

The Assam government has taken several significant steps in recent years to curb the poaching of rhinoceroses, which are one of the state's most endangered species. The state has been facing a serious threat from poachers who hunt rhinos for their valuable horns, which are in high demand in the international market for their supposed medicinal properties.

One of the most notable initiatives taken by the Assam government is the creation of a Special Rhino Protection Force (SRPF) in 2011. The SRPF comprises specially trained forest guards and armed personnel who are equipped with modern weapons and vehicles to protect the rhinoceros population in the state. The force has been successful in curbing poaching activities in many parts of Assam.

Another significant step taken by the state government is the use of advanced technologies such as drones and satellite imaging to monitor and track the movements of rhinos. This has helped forest officials to keep a closer watch on the rhino population and respond quickly to any threats.

The government has also taken several measures to improve the living conditions of local communities living near the protected areas. This includes providing them with alternative livelihood options, such as eco-tourism and organic farming, to reduce their dependence on forest resources.

In addition, the government has launched several awareness campaigns to sensitize people about the importance of conservation and the need to protect endangered species such as rhinoceroses. This has led to a significant increase in public support for conservation efforts and has helped in reducing the demand for rhino horns.