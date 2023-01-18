Homeless In Delhi Complain Of Inadequate Facilities, Others Say, ‘All Arrangements Made’

As the national capital continues to get battered under intense cold wave conditions, many Delhiites with no homes complain about inadequate facilities from the government authorities even as counter claims are made about the availability of proper facilities at the shelter homes by the government.

At the Minto road, a group of people expressed their unhappiness over not getting any help from the government and hence they resorted to traditional methods to keep themselves warm.

‘No support from government’

"We are labourers. We feel cold every time, at work and while we are at home as we cannot afford a blanket and are making this survival possible with the help of fire. We came from Bihar to make both ends meet but sometimes it turns difficult as we have no support from the government or anybody," said one Fasekhtar Alam, quoted ANI.

An autorickshaw citing intense cold said, "The cold is so severe that we are not even able to move our vehicle, it gets really tough to hold the clutch. But we are compelled because if we don't do this, we will die in two days."

‘Government has made several arrangements’

At the same time, people living in the Yamuna Bazar shelter home said the contradictory, people who speak against the government of inadequate arrangements deliberately keep themselves exposed to the cold.

"I am living here for the past 13 years and here they have made several arrangements for us to cope up with this winter. When we fall ill, they call a car for us which immediately takes us to the hospital. We even get our breakfast, lunch and tea in time," Sanjay Tiwari said.

He further added teams from the local authorities regularly visit, “but there are some people who deliberately don't come,” another person who resides in the shelter homes termed the facilities as a ‘good option’ for survival against intense cold spells.

At the onset of the winter, the rescue teams begin making arrangements including food, shelter, blanket, medicines and sanitation, said the caretaker of the shelter home. He further informed the place has the capacity to accommodate over 500 people, extendable further by setting mattresses on an ad hoc basis. "We have also arranged for tents if by any chance the available land seems smaller. The government helps us in every possible way- we asked for a TV, library, and water cooler, we have it all," said Vimal, the caretaker.

Notably, IMD scientist RK Jenamani on Monday forecasted severe cold spells in Delhi will continue until Wednesday, January 18 and the temperature will only subside later in the week. “The temperature will likely go up from January 18,” he said.

Image: ANI