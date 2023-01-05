Homeless painter dies of cold in Indore as minimum temp drops to 7.3 degrees Celcius

A 50-year-old homeless man, who used to earn a living by working as a painter, has died allegedly due to extreme cold in Indore which has been reeling under a severe cold wave, a police official said.

The body of the victim, identified as Ramakant, was found outside the house of a local resident in Dubey Ka Bagicha area on Wednesday, Tukoganj police station's Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Singh Parihar said.

The minimum temperature in Indore dropped by two degrees Celsius to 7.3 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, making it the coldest night so far of the current winter season, a MeT department official said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 19.4 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal level, the official said.

Ramakant used to earn a living by working as a painter here in Madhya Pradesh, ASI Parihar said.

The victim, who was living alone in the area for the last four years, had no home and often slept on the roadside. As usual, the 50-year-old man slept under the open sky on Tuesday night, the police official said.

On Wednesday morning, when local residents tried to wake him up, they noticed there was no movement and his body had turned stiff, he said.

"There was no injury mark on Ramakant's body. It seems he died of severe cold,” said the police officer.

The body was sent for a post-mortem and a detailed investigation into the painter's death was underway, he said.

The death comes at a time when the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is gearing up for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention which will be held in the city from January 8 to 10.

Local residents complained there was no arrangement for bonfires for homeless people.

When asked about this, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told reporters, "There are bonfire arrangements in night shelters. But if you (media) are talking about the lack of this system, we will issue appropriate instructions and ensure adequate arrangements in this regard."

